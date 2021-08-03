Cancel
Venom 2 Featurette Goes Behind the Carnage for a Look at Andy Serkis' Ambitious Plans

By Jon Fuge
MovieWeb
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing quickly on from the most recent Venom 2 trailer for Sony' upcoming comic book movie sequel, a featurette has now been released giving us a behind-the-scenes look at director Andy Serkis' approach to the world of the symbiotes. Though it does not offer too much in the way of new footage, it does show-off a few pieces of concept art depicting fan-favourite villain, Carnage, as well as offer Serkis the opportunity to explain how he has brought the extra-terrestrial beast to live action.

