Venom 2 Featurette Goes Behind the Carnage for a Look at Andy Serkis' Ambitious Plans
Following quickly on from the most recent Venom 2 trailer for Sony' upcoming comic book movie sequel, a featurette has now been released giving us a behind-the-scenes look at director Andy Serkis' approach to the world of the symbiotes. Though it does not offer too much in the way of new footage, it does show-off a few pieces of concept art depicting fan-favourite villain, Carnage, as well as offer Serkis the opportunity to explain how he has brought the extra-terrestrial beast to live action.movieweb.com
Comments / 0