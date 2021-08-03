Cancel
Jacksonville, FL

Officer dies following shooting outside Pentagon transit station

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 5 days ago
WASHINGTON — The Pentagon was placed under lockdown Tuesday morning following a shooting reported near the building’s entrance, on a Metro bus platform that is part of the Pentagon Transit Center, according to officials and multiple reports.

At least one police officer was injured during the incident, The Associated Press reported, citing unidentified law enforcement officials. Authorities told the AP and CNN that the officer has since died.

A suspect was also shot by law enforcement and died at the scene, according to the AP.

At a news conference Tuesday afternoon, Chief Woody Kusse of the Pentagon Force Protection Agency, which provides security for the U.S. military’s headquarters, declined to confirm whether an officer was killed in Tuesday’s incident or whether the officer had been shot or stabbed. He also declined to confirm whether the suspect had been killed.

“We are not actively looking for another suspect at this time,” Kusse said. “We don’t know what the motivation was.”

The incident began around 10:40 a.m. when a Pentagon police officer was attacked on a Metro bus platform, Kusse said. He added that there were “several casualties” but he declined to go into further detail.

“The Pentagon and the Pentagon reservation are safe and secured,” Kusse said.

The FBI is leading the investigation, the chief said.

The Pentagon Force Protection Agency said in a social media post around noon that the “scene of the incident is secure.” However, officials asked people to continue to avoid the area as authorities investigate.

The lockdown at the Pentagon was lifted around 12:15 p.m.

A Department of Defense spokesperson confirmed to Politico that a “shooting event” happened Tuesday morning near the Metro bus platform. The platform is just steps from the Pentagon building, according to The Associated Press.

Officials with the Arlington County, Virginia, Fire Department said in an update posted on Twitter around 11:30 a.m. that they found “multiple patients” at the scene of the incident. It was not immediately clear whether they were shot or the extent of their injuries.

Metro subway trains temporarily bypassed the Pentagon station following the shooting.

