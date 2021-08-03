Cancel
Retail

Will increasing mall traffic hit a speed bump due to the Delta variant?

By George Anderson
Retail Wire
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSimon Property Group announced that shoppers returned to malls in the second quarter as though it was 2019 and the novel coronavirus pandemic had never happened. David Simon, CEO of the mall operator, told analysts on the company’s earnings call yesterday that footfall was up around 80 percent from last year and that traffic in some locations was actually higher than it had been during the same period in 2019, CNBC reports.

