This is one time we were glad to see JetBlue not cleared for takeoff — when it was floating the idea of shifting focus and jobs from its home in Queens to Florida. Instead, it will stay here and add 1,800 jobs at our area airports; it already employs more than 7,000 people statewide. Many of its jobs are in Long Island City, where JetBlue is looking to replace a lease that expires in 2023 with something long-term.