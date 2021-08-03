Registered sex offender in Greene County with child pornography production

BUFFALO, N.Y. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A registered sex offender in Greene County was arrested and charged with production of child pornography. Juan Quinones Rivera, 39, was taken into custody after his parole officer found snapchat and text messages between him and a female victim. A search of his phone found approximately 50 images and videos containing child pornography as well as explicit messages, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of New York.