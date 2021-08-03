Cancel
Amazon still playing COVID catch-up on fulfillment centers and staff

By George Anderson
Retail Wire
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvestors, to the disbelief of many retail industry experts, were disappointed last week when Amazon.com reported a sales increase of “only” 27 percent in the second quarter. Executives from the retail and technology giant, which continues to churn out $100 billion-plus quarterly revenues, pointed out on last week’s earnings call that Amazon, in many ways, is still trying to catch up with the market opportunities that arose in 2020 from the COVID-19 chaos.

