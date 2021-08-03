Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

A Cheaper Ad-Supported Spotify Option Is Testing

By Shane McGlaun
Legit Reviews
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are many things in the technology world when it comes to streaming music or video that are trade-offs for users. You can get ad-free music and streaming video, but it comes at a cost. Many people are unwilling to pay that cost, so they endure the ads. Spotify is...

www.legitreviews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Music#Streaming Music#Premium#Spotify Plus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Technology
Related
Behind Viral VideosAndroid Authority

A cheaper, ad-free YouTube Premium tier is now trialing in Europe

YouTube is testing a cheaper alternative to YouTube Premium. YouTube Premium Lite includes ad-free viewing but little else. It costs €6.99/month in a handful of European countries. If you subscribe to YouTube Premium just to rid your viewing experience of ads and nothing more, you’re probably paying too much. That’s...
Behind Viral VideosEngadget

YouTube trials a cheaper 'Premium Lite' subscription that only removes ads

In a bid to boost YouTube Premium sign-ups, Google has offered everything from free hardware to access to unique features. Now, it's going back to basics. The company is testing a lower-priced subscription plan in parts of Europe that gives you ad-free viewing without offline downloads, YouTube Music and background playback. A Resetera user first spotted the new YouTube Premium Lite tier in Netherlands, Finland and Sweden while trying to cancel the paid-for service.
EconomyNew York Post

Spotify reports fewer users than expected, but podcasting ad sales soar

Spotify’s gamble on buzzy podcasts like “The Joe Rogan Experience” and “The Michelle Obama Podcast” is paying off. The Swedish music streaming on Wednesday reported fewer total users in the second quarter than expected, but said ad sales jumped 110 percent over last year, thanks to its growing podcasting business.
MarketsTechCrunch

Spotify’s podcast ad revenue jumps 627% in Q2

Given how many podcasting companies Spotify has acquired over the past few years, it would be concerning if there hadn’t been significant growth in this realm. Among Spotify users who already listen to podcasts, podcast listening increased 30% year over year, with total hours consumed up 95%. Meanwhile, podcast ad revenue increased by 627%, which outperformed expectations. Spotify attributes this success to a triple-digit year-over-year gain at its in-house studios (The Ringer, Parcast, Spotify Studios and Gimlet) and exclusive deals with “The Joe Rogan Experience” and the Obamas’ Higher Ground studio. Spotify also referenced its November acquisition of Megaphone, a podcast hosting and ad company.
Financial ReportsLaredo Morning Times

Spotify Misses Overall Q2 User Target, Ad Revenue Jumps 110%

Spotify, citing ongoing headwinds from the COVID pandemic, fell short of its total monthly user growth goal in the second quarter of 2021. The audio-streaming giant netted 7 million paying subscribers in Q2, growing Premium customers 20% year over year to reach 165 million, in line with expectations. Total monthly active users grew 22%, to 365 million in the quarter (a gain of 9 million) — which was just below its forecast.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Analyzing Spotify Technology's Unusual Options Activity

Shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) saw some unusual options activity on Friday. Following the unusual option alert, the stock price moved up to $229.46. One way options market activity can be considered unusual is when volume is exceptionally higher than its historical average. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. The number of contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed by either counterparty, is called open interest. A contract cannot be considered closed until there exists both a buyer and seller for it.
Musicnewsbrig.com

Spotify added more paying customers than free ones

Three months ago, Spotify predicted that user growth would start falling, because COVID-19 had prompted so many people to sign up than expected. Today, the audio giant was proved right, as new signups fell to nine million new users in the most recent quarter, but slower growth isn’t always a bad thing. Of that nine million figure, seven million users signed up for Premium, versus just two million who went ad-supported. It means that Spotify was also able to announce a second successive quarter of profitability after a long period of losses.
Technology9to5Mac

Spotify Plus being tested – a new paid tier, but still with ads

Spotify is testing a new paid tier known as Spotify Plus, to sit between the free and Premium levels. The good news is the price; the bad news that you’ll still hear ads …. If you’re frustrated by the restrictions Spotify places on free accounts, but don’t want to lay out $9.99/month for a Premium account, Spotify Plus might hold the answer, at just $0.99/month. The number of ads you hear is the same, but you get much more control over your listening.
Behind Viral Videosknowtechie.com

YouTube is finally testing a cheaper version of YouTube Premium

YouTube is currently testing out a new, more affordable YouTube Premium option for users that are just looking for ad-free videos. The new “Premium Lite” subscription is currently being tested out in several European countries. According to a new report from The Verge, the new Premium Lite subscription will give...
Entertainmentmakeuseof.com

Spotify Is Testing a $0.99/Month Subscription Tier

Spotify is actively testing a new subscription plan. Called Spotify Plus, the new tier will sit somewhere between the existing Free tier and Premium tier. Giving users more listening options while still being supported by ads. And all for just $0.99/month. This is a tantalizing prospect... if it ever sees...
Behind Viral Videoshowtogeek.com

Want to Remove Ads on YouTube? It May Get Cheaper Soon

YouTube Premium comes with plenty of features. Unfortunately, many people just want a legal and ethical way to remove ads while still supporting the creators they love. YouTube is now testing a “Premium Light” subscription for just that. What is YouTube Premium Lite?. Currently, a YouTube Premium subscription will set...
Theater & Dancewhathifi.com

Spotify trials ad-supported Plus tier: unlimited tracks skips for $0.99 a month

If you were hoping for a Spotify HiFi update (aka Spotify's hotly-anticipated foray into hi-res audio streaming) we're about to disappoint you. If, however, you want to keep costs less than Premium but unlock a few paid-for current Spotify features, Spotify Plus is a new $0.99 subscription tier being tested by the streaming service which combines elements of its existing Free and Premium tiers.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Reuters

Spotify quarterly revenue beats on paid users, ad rebound

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Spotify Technology SA beat Wall Street estimates for second-quarter revenue on Wednesday, as the music streaming company reported a 20% jump in paid subscribers for its premium service driven by demand in Europe and North America. While Europe and North America accounted for more than half of its...
Musiccollegecandy.com

Spotify Tests To See If Users Will Pay To Skip Tracks

Spotify is a music-streaming app that is very popular amongst users as users enjoy the good quality of the music that is being streamed, as well as the premium features that they can acquire if they choose to subscribe to Spotify and pay a specific amount of money every month.
Technologyhowtogeek.com

Spotify Plus is $.99 Per Month But It Still Has Ads

Spotify is testing a new subscription service called Spotify Plus that only costs $.99 per month for some users. However, it still has ads, and removing them is one of the main reasons to spend money on a music streaming subscription. What Do You Get With Spotify Plus?. The price...

Comments / 0

Community Policy