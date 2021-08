“A benefication that is resisting beneficating.”. In its world premiere production at the Great Barrington Public Theater’s performance space at Simon’s Rock, Anne Undeland’s play “Mr. Fullerton” holds a telescope up to the relationship between wealthy novelist Edith Wharton and journalist Morton Fullerton. In the first decade of the 20th century, Wharton was beginning to outshine her best friend, Henry James, and her other contemporaries due to the sales of her novel “The House of Mirth.” Living in Paris during construction of her house, The Mount in Lenox, with her maid and her dogs, she is introduced to Fullerton at a dinner party. Four years older than the reporter, she finds herself attracted to this man and he ultimately inspires in her an enormous intellectual and physical romantic attachment.