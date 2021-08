Final Fantasy X has been on the market for 20 years, and although we do not know if one day we will see that Final Fantasy X-3 that Square Enix recently mentioned, thanks to YouTube user Toby Saunders we can imagine what the game would look like with a new graphic section generation: it is about a recreation with Unreal Engine and technologies like ray tracing, among other. Next, we leave you with the complete video (at a resolution of 4K), in which you can see how spectacular they look Tidus, Auron, Lulu and company.