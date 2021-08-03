Cancel
Women's Health

No Sign COVID Raises Odds for Preterm Delivery, Stillbirths

wgowam.com
 6 days ago

In a sign that the pandemic may have spared pregnant women and their newborns, a new Canadian study suggests there was no increase in preterm births or stillbirths during the first year of the pandemic. Some studies found preterm birth rates in countries such as the Netherlands, Ireland and the...

Women's Healthmycenterpharmacy.com

Premature Delivery Raises Odds for Cerebral Palsy

Extremely premature babies have a much higher risk of cerebral palsy and other neurological conditions than full-term infants, a large Israeli study affirms. Cerebral palsy -- the name for a group of lifelong conditions that affect movement and coordination -- is the most common cause of severe childhood physical disability and motor impairment. It can also affect sensation, perception, thinking, communication and behavior.
Women's Healthphillyvoice.com

A simple blood test may be able to identify women at risk of preterm delivery, study finds

A simple blood test that can be administered during a routine prenatal visit may be able to identify women at risk of preterm delivery, a new study finds. Hanne Hoffman, an assistant professor in the Department of Animal Science at Michigan State University's College of Agriculture and Natural Resources, and her colleagues discovered that the CRY2 and CLOCK genes, which belong to a family of genes responsible for cell circadian rhythms, are important biomarkers that could signal preterm delivery.
Women's Healthaappublications.org

Parental Depression After Preterm Birth: An Opportunity for Prevention

PPAD — paternal perinatal affective disorder. In this issue of Pediatrics, Garfield et al1 present new findings on depression symptoms among mothers and fathers who are parents of preterm infants during the NICU stay and the 30 days after discharge from the hospital. The data reveal that when preterm infants are hospitalized in the NICU, mothers are initially more depressed than fathers (higher scores on Edinburgh Postpartum Depression Scale), but maternal scores have decreased 30 days after discharge in contrast to paternal scores.1 With this study, the authors contribute to a growing literature on the importance of paternal postpartum depression better referred to as paternal perinatal affective disorder (PPAD),2 which encompasses both pre- and postnatal anxiety and depression. Whereas maternal postpartum depression (PPD) is increasingly recognized, PPAD is underscreened, underdiagnosed, and undertreated despite a prevalence of 8% to 20% in some surveys.2–4 Moreover, data suggest PPAD has adverse effects on mothers, their children, and the parental relationship.4,5 Risk factors include adverse childhood experiences,6 previous history of affective disorder, comorbid maternal PPD, unemployment, and low socioeconomic status, among others.4,5 PPAD peaks at 6 months postpartum, continues through 12 months postpartum, and may approach prevalence rates of 20% when preterm infants are less than 32 weeks' gestational age and 40% when nonresident fathers are included in surveys.7.
Women's Healthmsu.edu

Identifying mothers at risk of preterm births

One in ten babies is born prematurely in the United States, but a blood test during a routine prenatal visit could reveal if a woman is at risk of a preterm delivery, according to a Michigan State University researcher. “Preterm births are common,” said Hanne Hoffmann, an assistant professor in...
ScienceNature.com

Maternal blood count parameters of chronic inflammation by gestational age and their associations with risk of preterm delivery in the Japan Environment and Children’s Study

Neutrophil-to-lymphocyte ratio (NLR), platelet-to-lymphocyte ratio (PLR) and lymphocyte-to-monocyte ratio (LMR), are three reportedly predictive biomarkers that reflect subclinical chronic inflammatory burden. However, how these biomarkers change during pregnancy and its clinical utility among pregnant women have been rarely studied. Among 76,853 singleton pregnancies delivered at 28–41 weeks of gestation that were enrolled in the Japan Environment and Children’s Study, we observed the distribution of maternal NLR, PLR, and LMR values from week 0 to week 36 using spline curves, as well as their predictive values for preterm delivery with and without hypertensive disorders in pregnancy, placental abruption and intrauterine growth restriction (collectively termed ischemic placental disease due to their shared pathological and pathophysiological features) for measurements at 8–11 weeks, 12–17 weeks, and 18–21 weeks. NLR and PLR increased, whereas LMR decreased, with increasing gestation. High LMR and low NLR observed at 18–21 weeks, but not at earlier gestations, were associated with higher risk of preterm delivery with IPD (odds ratio 1.80 [95% CI 1.02, 3.19] per log[LMR]; odds ratio 0.49 [95% CI 0.29, 0.82] per log[NLR]). All parameters were not predictive of preterm delivery without IPD. We provide a robust reference curve for maternal blood count parameters NLR, PLR, and LMR by gestational week.
Pharmaceuticalstechnologynetworks.com

Advantages of Intranasal Delivery of COVID-19 Vaccines

There are many reasons that an intranasal vaccine against the SARS-CoV-2 virus would be helpful in the fight against COVID-19 infections, University of Alabama at Birmingham immunologists Fran Lund, Ph.D., and Troy Randall, Ph.D., write in a viewpoint article in the journal Science. That route of vaccination gives two additional...
Women's Healthsharp.com

Preterm Birth Prevention Class

All in-person prenatal classes, hospital tours and outpatient support groups are canceled until further notice. In the meantime, we are offering this class via a live webinar. Please register for an upcoming date below. Preterm birth is a possibility for every pregnant woman. This online class teaches couples the warning...
Women's Healthsumnernewscow.com

COVID-19 vaccines and how it relates to pregnancy and fertility…

Editor’s note: The following is a guest editorial submitted to Sumner Newscow from Deepika Garg, MD who is a gynecologist and reproductive endocrinologist at Salt Lake City, Utah. Dr. Garg is joining as an assistant professor at Yale University in the Division of Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility. ——— Pregnancy. There...
Public HealthWorld Bank Blogs

New Global Database to Enhance Transparency and Improve Delivery of COVID-19 Tools

WASHINGTON, July 30, 2021 — The Task Force on COVID-19 Vaccines, Therapeutics and Diagnostics for Developing Countries, established by the heads of the International Monetary Fund, World Bank Group, World Health Organization and the World Trade Organization to identify and resolve finance and trade impediments to vaccine, diagnostics, therapeutic production and deliveries, today launched a new website that includes the first phase of a global database and country dashboards on vaccines, therapeutics, and diagnostics to guide their work and advocacy. It also today issued the following joint statement:
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Here's How to Not Catch Delta

We are tired of the COVID-19 pandemic, and some of us just want our pre-COVID lives back. But with the Delta variant on the rise, there's only one smart thing to do: Do Not Catch Delta. The national outlook is looking grim with a fourfold increase in new cases per...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

The One Sure Sign You Have COVID Now

The Delta variant of the coronavirus has mutated to become more contagious—as easy to catch as chickenpox, experts now say. At the same time, the most common symptoms of COVID seem to be changing, and a new symptom is most frequently reported. Read on to find out more, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, This Is When a Booster Will "Be Necessary"

As the Delta variant continues to threaten everyone across the U.S., many people who received the jab are left wondering how long and how completely they are protected from the virus. And if you got the Moderna vaccine, there's now some more insight. The pharmaceutical company just released a statement detailing recent research that found that its COVID vaccine continues to be effective at least six months after the second dose, though the level or protection does shift slightly and the Delta variant could further reduce it. The data has now reignited a conversation about when Moderna recipients will need a booster shot.
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

This is what doctors found in the bodies of deceased COVID patients

Just over a year after COVID-19 spread to almost the entire globe, the SARS-CoV-2 virus and its many variants continue to surprise scientists. In order to learn more about the disease, many doctors have performed autopsies on the bodies of deceased people since the beginning of the pandemic. This research has led to a better understanding of COVID and its effects on three organs in particular, reports the Washington Post: the lungs, the heart and the brain.
Skin CarePosted by
Best Life

If You See This Mark on Your Skin, Call 911, Experts Say

As the largest organ in your body, your skin can tell you a lot about your health. But given that a range of rashes look more or less the same to the untrained eye, it may be difficult to distinguish between skin symptoms that are serious and those that are superficial. That's why doctors are sounding the alarm about one particular skin symptom, which they warn can be a sign of a major medical emergency. When this type of rash appears, they say that time is of the essence before this life-threatening condition progresses past a point of no return. Read on to learn what to look out for.
Medical & Biotechgentside.co.uk

There is a worrying new side effect for Pfizer and Moderna vaccines

The world has now handily passed the one billion mark of COVID vaccine injection, with over 33 million in the United Kingdom alone, of which 13 million having received all doses. Some impressive numbers, following a rocky start. But hidden in this beautiful picture are growing stormclouds: several side effects have been identified, and more are being discovered regularly.
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

COVID treatment: Common cholesterol medication found to cut infection by 70%

A new study, published in the journal Frontiers for Pharmacology, has found that a licensed drug that is currently being used to treat cholesterol could be an effective treatment for COVID patients. Breakthrough treatment. Researchers, led by University of Birmingham and Keele University in the UK, experimented with a range...
Public HealthNewsweek

Nightclub Manager Dies of COVID-19 After Mocking Vaccinated People

A nightclub owner has died of COVID-19 after mocking vaccinated people. David Parker worked as the manager of Club Louis—a nightclub in North Yorkshire, England—for over a decade. An opponent of the COVID-19 vaccine, he died from the disease while inside of the Darlington Memorial Hospital on Monday. Parker was...
Pharmaceuticalscitizensjournal.us

Report: More vaccine deaths last week than COVID-19 deaths

In a span of one week, the number of deaths due to COVID-19 vaccines reported to the government’s database outnumbered the official count of deaths due to the virus. The government’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, or VAERS, contains voluntary, unverified reports of adverse events following immunization with U.S.-licensed vaccines. But it’s estimated that only between 1% and 10% of the adverse events that occur are reported to VAERS.

