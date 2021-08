WEST READING, PA — The West Reading Police Department has announced the arrest of Christopher Reed on Burglary and related charges. Authorities state that on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at approximately 1:50 AM, West Reading Borough Police Officers were dispatched to a report of a burglary in progress at a business located in the 600 Block of Penn Ave, West Reading. Officers were on scene within two minutes of the call being dispatched and the male actor had fled the business prior to taking any items. Initially, the agency was assisted by Officers from the Wyomissing Police Department and Deputies with the Berks County Sheriff’s Department.