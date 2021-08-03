Girls Lacrosse: Morgan Fee Maldovan taking over Upper Arlington Golden Bears
When the Upper Arlington girls lacrosse head-coaching job came open in late June, Morgan Fee Maldovan mulled over whether to apply after one season at Columbus Academy. The former New Albany star, who played at Ohio State and led the Vikings to a 7-10-1 record last spring, was intrigued at taking a giant step in her career, one that would put her in charge of a program that has won 10 state championships.www.dispatch.com
