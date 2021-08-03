Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Zanesville, OH

Charlotte A. Harmon

By Farus Funeral Home
WHIZ
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharlotte A. Harmon, 74 of Rix Mills, passed away peacefully at her home on August 1, 2021 surrounded by family and friends. Charlotte was born in Fultonham, Ohio on December 20, 1946. She is the daughter of the late Charles L. and Joyce M. (Bowden) Dupler. She was a 1965 graduate of Roseville High School; she served many years as a 4-H advisor; she previously worked for Essex Wire in Zanesville for 21 years and for General Electric in New Concord. She also worked for the Advertiser as a distributor. She was in a bowling league and worked for an area greenhouse for several years and she was a member of the Rix Mill Presbyterian Church.

whiznews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Zanesville, OH
Obituaries
New Concord, OH
Obituaries
Local
Ohio Obituaries
City
New Concord, OH
State
Oklahoma State
City
Zanesville, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Hospice#American Cancer Society#Roseville High School#Essex Wire#General Electric#Advertiser#Po Box 22478#Funeral Services
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Resurgent Taliban take provincial capital, kill Afghan govt spokesman

KABUL, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Taliban insurgents captured an Afghan provincial capital and killed the government's senior media officer in Kabul on Friday amid a deteriorating security situation as U.S. and other foreign troops withdraw. A police spokesman in southern Nimroz province said the capital Zaranj had fallen to the...
SportsNBC News

Two Belarusian coaches in sprinter drama booted from Olympic village

TOKYO — Two Belarusian coaches were stripped of their accreditation and booted out of the Olympic Village on Friday, just days after a Belarusian sprinter refused to go home and found sanctuary in Poland. The coaches, Artur Shimak and Yury Maisevich, “were requested to leave the Olympic Village immediately and...
SportsPosted by
Reuters

Athletics-Simply 'amazing' Felix claims record 10th medal

TOKYO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - She may have one more race to go but American Allyson Felix has already clinched an Olympic sendoff worthy of her astonishing career. She won a record 10th Olympic medal on Friday after finishing third in the 400 metres, becoming the most decorated woman in track and field history as she surpassed Merlene Ottey in the all-time Olympic medal table in her final individual Olympic race.

Comments / 0

Community Policy