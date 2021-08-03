Semi Ojeleye has reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with the Bucks
Ojeleye was a 2017 second-round pick.
Semi Ojeleye is reportedly leaving the Celtics for the newly-crowned NBA champion Bucks.
ESPN basketball insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Ojeleye’s agent, Sean Kennedy, had revealed that his client has agreed to a one-year deal with Milwaukee.
Ojeleye was originally drafted by Boston as a second-round pick in 2017. Over four seasons, he played in a total of 254 games, averaging 3.5 points.
