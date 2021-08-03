Cancel
Semi Ojeleye has reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with the Bucks

Ojeleye was a 2017 second-round pick.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z6IkM_0bGMvYOZ00
Boston Celtics forward Semi Ojeleye (37) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) AP Photo/Charles Krupa

Semi Ojeleye is reportedly leaving the Celtics for the newly-crowned NBA champion Bucks.

ESPN basketball insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Ojeleye’s agent, Sean Kennedy, had revealed that his client has agreed to a one-year deal with Milwaukee.

Ojeleye was originally drafted by Boston as a second-round pick in 2017. Over four seasons, he played in a total of 254 games, averaging 3.5 points.

