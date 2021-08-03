Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Carmaker Stellantis reports record 1H margins, $7b profits

By COLLEEN BARRY
TribTown.com
 5 days ago

MILAN — Stellantis said operations are meshing faster than expected since the company’s creation with France’s Peugeot PSA;s takeover of the Italian-American car maker Fiat Chrysler, yet snarled global supply chains clipped production by 700,000 vehicles. In the first half of the year, Stellantis booked profits of 5.9 billion euros...

www.tribtown.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carlos Tavares
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Cars#Milan#Peugeot#Italian American#Fiat#The U S Semiconductors#North American#Jeep
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
PoliticsPosted by
MassLive.com

Detroit, feds plug into future of hybrid cars (Editorial)

Automakers and autoworkers unions aren’t generally on the same page when it comes to a great many significant matters of concern. Add to that mix Democrats’ focus on higher fuel-mileage standards and push for the transition to electric vehicles, and you’ve got yourself the makings of some genuine hostilities. But...
Businessteslarati.com

Tesla Gigafactory Nevada operations exec heads to Plug Power

Tesla Gigafactory Operations executive David Mindnich has left the electric car company for Plug Power. Mindnich, who was with Tesla for over five years, has joined Plug Power as the Executive Vice President of Global Manufacturing. A 15-year veteran of manufacturing and business operations, Mindnich was responsible for three roles...
CarsLas Vegas Herald

Autonomous Truck Market Worth Observing Growth | Google, Volkswagen, Tesla

HTF MI recently released a research document on Global Autonomous Truck Market that includes survey highlights, in-depth interviews insights with industry experts, and a review of industry dynamics with help of our global network of consultants and executives within the OEMs & aftermarket. These market estimates have been evaluated considering base year as 2021 and by studying the impact of various macro-economic factors, local and regional regulatory regimes to better understand current market dynamics affecting the Autonomous Truck growth and further bottom-up approach is applied to deliver comprehensive company profiles of major and emerging players of the industry, including Denso, DAF, Scania, Continental, PACCAR, Google Inc, Volkswagen, Tesla Inc, Daimler, WABCO, Uber Technologies Inc., & Volvo Group.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Small Electric Vehicles Market

Latest survey on Global Small Electric Vehicles Market is conducted to provide hidden gems performance analysis to better demonstrate competitive environment of Small Electric Vehicles. The study is a mix of quantitative market stats and qualitative analytical information to uncover market size revenue breakdown by key business segments and end use applications. The report bridges the historical data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasted till 2026*, the outbreak of latest scenario in Global Small Electric Vehicles market have made companies uncertain about their future outlook as the disturbance in value chain have made serious economic slump. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and profiled in the study are BYD Company Limited, BMW AG, Toyota Motor Corporation, Ford Motor Company, Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co. Ltd, Audi AG, Tesla Inc, Nissan Motor Corporation, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V, General Motors Company, Hyundai Motor Company, Volkswagen AG, Renault SA, Beijing Automotive Group Co., Ltd & Zhidou Electric Vehicle Sales Co., Ltd.
Retailinvesting.com

Carvana Soars As Record Sales Of Used Vehicles Drive First Net Profit

Investing.com – Carvana (NYSE: CVNA ) stock soared over 9% in Friday’s trading as a booming market for used vehicles, coming at a time chip shortage has held back sales of new units, propelled the company to its first ever quarter of net profit. June-quarter revenue of $3.33 billion was...
Economyinvesting.com

Now’s The Chance To Get Into Magna International Stock

Worldwide vehicle parts manufacturer Magna International (NYSE:MGA) stock has been selling off as the electric vehicle (EV) momentum has been cooling off. However, Magna is emerging as the go-to manufacturer for some of the most popular EV makers like Fisker (NYSE:FSR). The Company is already a supplier to the legacy U.S. automakers like Ford (NYSE:F) and General Motors (NYSE:GM) as well as major European players like Volkswagen (OTC:VWAGY) and BMW. The Company is riding two strong tailwinds in the recovery of the automobile market and the EV and electrification trend. The Company has 342 manufacturing factories in over 24 countries and is one of the three largest auto parts suppliers worldwide. Prudent investors looking for exposure into the two majors tailwinds of an automobile recovery and EV surge can watch for an opportunistic pullback in shares of Magna International.
PoliticsTribTown.com

US automakers pledge huge increase in electric vehicles

WASHINGTON — Declaring the U.S. must “move fast” to win the world’s carmaking future, President Joe Biden on Thursday announced a commitment from the auto industry to produce electric vehicles for as much as half of U.S. sales by the end of the decade. Biden also wants automakers to raise...
Marketsinsideevs.com

Samsung SDI Battery Sales And Profits Up In Q2 2021

Samsung SDI reports very strong financial results in the second quarter of 2021, including record quarterly revenues (up 30% year-over-year) and operating profit growth of 184% year-over-year. The net profit margin is also very high at 8.6%. The South Korean manufacturer, which is also one of the largest lithium-ion EV...
Financial Reportsgcaptain.com

Maersk Reports Record Profit in Q2. Q3 and Q4 Could Be Even Better

A.P. Moller – Maersk, owner of the world’s top shipping line, reported record profit in the second quarter as congestion and bottlenecks continue to drive up freight rates. Second quarter revenue was up 58 percent to $14.2 billion and operating profit (EBIT) increased almost five times to $4.1 billion. Net...
Economymodernreaders.com

General Motors (NYSE:GM) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Strong Earnings

Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 514,868 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 14,069,288 shares.The stock last traded at $53.77 and had previously closed at $57.88.
Medical & BiotechShareCast

Hikma lifts FY generics guidance as first-half profits, revenue jump

Hikma Pharmaceuticals upgraded full-year guidance for its generics arm and reported a rise in first-half profit and revenue as it hailed a strong performance in both the generics and branded segments, and resilience in the injectables business. 4,104.66. 16:21 06/08/21. n/a. n/a. 4,088.94. 16:30 06/08/21. n/a. n/a. 2,455.00p. 16:20 06/08/21.
RetailPosted by
newschain

Toyota reports record £5.9bn profit amid pandemic

Toyota has reported a record 897.8 billion yen (£5.9 billion) profit for the first quarter, underlining the Japanese car maker’s resilience even amid the coronavirus pandemic. April-June profit soared more than five-fold from 158.8 billion yen in the same period a year earlier. Quarterly sales soared 73% from the previous...
Financial ReportsDetroit Free Press

Stellantis said it made $7B in profit in the first half of 2021

In its first half year in existence, Stellantis reported billions of dollars in profits but the global chip shortage hit the company's cash flow by billions of dollars as well. Stellantis, which formed in January from the merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Peugeot maker PSA Group, released its half-year...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Stellantis Reports Strong 1H Results; Raises FY21 Adjusted Operating Income Margin Outlook

Stellantis NV (NYSE: STLA) reported the first half FY21 Pro Forma net revenue growth of 45.8% year-on-year, to €75.3 billion. On Pro Forma basis, North America revenue rose 42% Y/Y to €32.4 billion, South America increased 125.2% to €4.9 billion, Europe 41% to €32 billion, Middle East & Africa rose 45% to €2.5 billion, China & Indo Pacific grew 56.9% to €1.9 billion.
BusinessFinancial Times

Stellantis increases profit forecasts in ‘blowout’ earnings debut

Stellantis has joined a spate of carmakers that have increased their full-year profit forecasts as higher customer demand and chip shortages drive up the price of cars. The Dutch-based carmaker posted what one analyst called a “blowout” first-half earnings debut as the group raised its margin guidance for the year to about 10 per cent, up from between 5.5 per cent and 7.5 per cent. Analysts had forecast an 8 per cent margin in the first half of the year.

Comments / 0

Community Policy