Warner Music Posts Strong Quarter as Streaming and Vinyl Soar

By Jem Aswad
GreenwichTime
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWarner Music Group posted $1.34 billion in revenue for its fiscal third quarter ended June 30, the company announced on Tuesday, with a 32.7% year-over-year revenue boost and a 33% jump in streaming. The company saw a 33.8% growth in recorded-music revenues over the same, pandemic-struck quarter last year, up...

