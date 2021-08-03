New York City to Require Vaccine Proof for Variety of Indoor Activities Including Fitness Centers and Restaurants

Proof of vaccination will be required for a variety of indoor activities in New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Tuesday. Ahead of a livestreamed press conference, de Blasio’s press secretary was seen retweeting a number of stories anticipating the announcement of what’s being called the Key to NYC Pass program. Addressing NYC residents not long after these reports started stacking up, de Blasio touted the recent milestone of 5 million New Yorkers having received at least one dose of a two-dose vaccine before turning his attention to what’s next in terms of health and safety assurance.