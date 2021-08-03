This Missouri Town Just Named “Creepiest” in America

Forget the IPAs and the expensive beers, here is the most popular trashy cheap beer in the state of Illinois, it just also happens to be the best beer known to man!. A website called workshopedia.com set out to find The Most Popular Trashy Beer in each state and the results are very pleasing to me! To see the full list of winners click here, but the break down is pretty simple, the most popular "trashy" beer overall is Natural Light it won 10 states, which is by far the most, but it didn't win any of the three Tri-State states. The most popular trashy beer in Illinois is Miller Lite, which makes me very happy considering if you listen to "Mornings with Mark and Sam" then you know Miller Lite is my favorite beer in the world and yes I live in Illinois! BUT the most popular trashy beer in Missouri is Busch (no shock there) and then in Iowa it is Bud Light.