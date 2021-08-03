Cancel
Perma-Seal takes pride in customizing each prepare to each unique situation!

Cover picture for the articleFeatured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 07/10/21: Founder and President of Perma-Seal Basement System’s Roy Spencer joins the program to talk about the many different methods they use to fix customer’s problems and why it’s important to them to customize each job with different strategies depending on each unique situation. To learn more about what services Perma-Seal provides go to permaseal.net or call 1-800-421-SEAL.

