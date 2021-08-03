Cancel
DAR history contests looking for entries from students in grades 5-12

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe John Alden Chapter, NSDAR (National Society, Daughters of the American Revolution), is currently sponsoring two American history essay contests. The deadline is Oct. 3. Students in grades 5-12 in Midland and Gladwin counties are all eligible. Students attending a public, private or parochial school, and those who are home schooled all qualify. This contest is conducted without regard to race, religion, gender or national origin.

