Back to School Blast is Aug. 7

The Back to School Blast is back on Saturday, Aug. 7, from 8 a.m. to noon at Colt Elementary School, 2200 Manzano Mile in Marble Falls. Free backpacks and school supplies will be handed out in a drive-through at the school. Afterward, you can browse vendors in the Mustang Stadium visitor parking lot. Jonathan Sultemeier blasted into the KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune studio to tell listeners about the annual event. Read more about the event at DailyTrib.com.