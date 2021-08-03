US courts say Iran owes terrorism victims billions. That’s an obstacle to a new Iran nuclear deal.
If negotiators hope to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), known informally as the Iran nuclear deal, they must address the billions of dollars’ worth of civil judgments by US victims of terrorism against Iran. Failure to do so would disincentivize Iran from limiting or reversing its nuclear ambitions—out of concern that it would never receive meaningful economic gains in return.thebulletin.org
