Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

US courts say Iran owes terrorism victims billions. That’s an obstacle to a new Iran nuclear deal.

thebulletin.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf negotiators hope to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), known informally as the Iran nuclear deal, they must address the billions of dollars’ worth of civil judgments by US victims of terrorism against Iran. Failure to do so would disincentivize Iran from limiting or reversing its nuclear ambitions—out of concern that it would never receive meaningful economic gains in return.

thebulletin.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iran Nuclear Deal#The State Department#Jcpoa#Non Us#Iranian#Al Qaeda#Boeing#American#Libyans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
Country
Lebanon
NewsBreak
Terrorism
NewsBreak
Middle East
Country
Iraq
Related
Middle EastThe Day

To deter Iran, give Israel bunker-busting Big Bomb

With negotiations paused until a new hard-line administration takes office in Tehran, the chances of reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal anytime soon are not bright. Moreover, even successful talks might not stop Iran’s leaders from pursuing nuclear weapons. The Biden administration needs to find a better way to deter them.
WorldPosted by
Fox News

US, UK and Israel blame Iran for attack on Israeli-managed tanker

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) – The United States has joined the United Kingdom and Israel in accusing Iran of carrying out a deadly drone strike that killed two aboard a tanker off Oman. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken made the announcement in a statement Sunday. Blinken said: "Upon...
Middle EastBirmingham Star

Saudi Arabia to Back Iran Nuclear Deal if Tehran Never

Washington [US] August 4 (ANI/Sputnik): Saudi Arabia will support a nuclear deal with Iran as long as the agreement ensures Tehran will never acquire nuclear weapons, Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud said on Tuesday. "We certainly support a deal with Iran as long as the deal ensures...
Middle Eastamericanmilitarynews.com

Iran is 10 weeks from a nuclear weapon, Israel says

On Wednesday, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz warned that Iran has abandoned all restraints from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and he now believes Iran could enrich uranium to weapons-grade levels within 10 weeks. “Iran has violated all of the guidelines...
Middle Eastgcaptain.com

Israel Prepared To Attack Iran To Protect Shipping

By Alisa Odenheimer (Bloomberg) Israel is prepared to attack Iran, Defense Minister Benny Gantz said, as his country lobbied for a response to a fatal drone attack on the Israeli-operated oil tanker Mercer Street that it blamed on the Islamic Republic. Asked in an interview broadcast on a local media...
Middle EastPosted by
The Week

Biden's Iran miscalculation

Iran officially has a president-elect, Ebrahim Raisi, who will be sworn in Thursday. Raisi replaces outgoing President Hassan Rouhani, a moderate first elected in 2013 to succeed Mahmoud Ahmedinejad, the hardliner who first came to many Americans' attention in 2007. That's when he spoke at Columbia University, expressing skepticism of the history of the Holocaust and insisting Iran doesn't "have homosexuals." On the scale of Rouhani to Ahmedinejad, Raisi is closer to the latter.
Middle EastPosted by
The Hill

Iran faces condemnation over attack on Israeli-owned ship

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and foreign ministers of Group of Seven (G-7) nations and the European Union on Friday issued a joint statement condemning Iran for carrying out a “deliberate and targeted attack” on an Israeli-owned shipping vessel last week that killed two of its international crew. The statement...
WorldNewsbug.info

US, Israel, UK vow action against Iran over tanker attack

The U.S., Israel and the U.K. all vowed to respond to a deadly drone attack on an Israeli-linked tanker last week in a major waterway for global oil shipments that they blamed on Iran. “There will be a collective response,” U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters Monday. Blinken...
U.S. PoliticsArkansas Online

Iran nuclear-deal talks risk derailment

WASHINGTON -- Days before a new hard-line president is set to be inaugurated in Iran, Biden administration officials have turned sharply pessimistic about their chances of quickly restoring the nuclear deal that former President Donald Trump dismantled, fearing that the new government in Tehran is speeding ahead on nuclear research and production and preparing new demands for the U.S.

Comments / 0

Community Policy