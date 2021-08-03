3 thrown from car in deadly crash along Gaston County road
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A Gaston County road has been shut down for hours following a deadly crash early Tuesday.
State troopers said the wreck happened around 1 a.m. on Bethlehem Road between Shelby and Kings Mountain.
According to troopers, a car with five people in it was heading south on the road when it ran off the road and slammed into a culvert. The car then hit a utility pole and flipped several times before landing on its roof.
Troopers told Channel 9 that three of the five people inside were thrown from the vehicle during the crash.
According to troopers, one passenger, Jason Ingle, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Two passengers were taken to Atrium Health in Charlotte, one was taken to a hospital in Gastonia and another was taken to a hospital in Shelby. The condition of the injured passengers is unclear at this point.
Troopers said speed played a role in the crash.
