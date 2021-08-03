Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charlotte, NC

3 thrown from car in deadly crash along Gaston County road

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Posted by 
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dUdDH_0bGMpHZ200

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A Gaston County road has been shut down for hours following a deadly crash early Tuesday.

State troopers said the wreck happened around 1 a.m. on Bethlehem Road between Shelby and Kings Mountain.

According to troopers, a car with five people in it was heading south on the road when it ran off the road and slammed into a culvert. The car then hit a utility pole and flipped several times before landing on its roof.

Troopers told Channel 9 that three of the five people inside were thrown from the vehicle during the crash.

According to troopers, one passenger, Jason Ingle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

[ ALSO READ: 2 dead in crash along LYNX Blue Line in south Charlotte, police say ]

Two passengers were taken to Atrium Health in Charlotte, one was taken to a hospital in Gastonia and another was taken to a hospital in Shelby. The condition of the injured passengers is unclear at this point.

Troopers said speed played a role in the crash.

Return to this story for updates.

(WATCH: Driver charged in hit-and-run crash that killed woman crossing street)

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
45K+
Followers
57K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shelby, NC
Charlotte, NC
Traffic
Charlotte, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Accidents
City
Kings Mountain, NC
City
Gastonia, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Road#Traffic Accident#Kenlemonwsoc9#Channel 9#Atrium Health#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Related
California StatePosted by
WSOC Charlotte

Woman drove off California cliff after stranger mistakenly opens car door

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — A woman was rescued Thursday after she drove off a cliff in California when a stranger mistakenly opened her car door, investigators said. Santa Cruz police said the woman was sitting in her car in the parking lot at the Santa Cruz Walton Lighthouse when she was surprised by a man who opened her passenger door, causing her to drive off the cliff, KRON reported.
Houston, TXPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

1 dead, 5 injured in shooting at Houston nightclub

HOUSTON — A fight inside a Houston nightclub early Sunday morning left one person fatally shot and five others wounded, investigators said. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called around 2 a.m. about a shooting at an after-hours nightclub, KPRC reported. Deputies arrived to find multiple people injured...

Comments / 1

Community Policy