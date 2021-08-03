Cancel
Nokia Noise Cancelling Earbuds offer ANC for under $100 / £100

By Rik Henderson
Pocket-lint.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Pocket-lint) - HMD Global has expanded its Nokia lineup beyond mobile phones - it now offers a pair of true wireless in-ears with ANC. The Nokia Noise Cancelling Earbuds sport 13mm drivers (one in each ear) and come in both charcoal and polar sea (blue) colours for just £99.99 / $99.99.

