These New Chicken Tenders Will Cleverly Help You Sneak In Some Extra Veggies
If you enjoy frozen dinners, “kiddie” food, and packing in extra veggies whenever possible, you might want to give these novel chicken tenders a shot. Caulipower, the company that introduced America to cauliflower pizza several years ago, just launched a new product featuring another beloved veggie and everybody’s favorite finger food: Sweet & Savory Chicken Tenders, made with a crispy sweet potato coating.www.self.com
Comments / 0