Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

These New Chicken Tenders Will Cleverly Help You Sneak In Some Extra Veggies

By Carolyn L. Tod d
Posted by 
SELF
SELF
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you enjoy frozen dinners, “kiddie” food, and packing in extra veggies whenever possible, you might want to give these novel chicken tenders a shot. Caulipower, the company that introduced America to cauliflower pizza several years ago, just launched a new product featuring another beloved veggie and everybody’s favorite finger food: Sweet & Savory Chicken Tenders, made with a crispy sweet potato coating.

www.self.com

Comments / 0

SELF

SELF

New York City, NY
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
805K+
Views
ABOUT

SELF is wellness you can trust. We help people feel better. No matter the platform—website, Snapchat, newsletters, consumer products, events—our work reflects this service-driven mission and the core values of inclusivity, accuracy, and empathy. We recognize that wellness is as much about self-expression and self-compassion as it is about workout classes and healthy eating; that it’s not an all-or-nothing thing; and that every person’s individual goals for wellness are different, and that’s great.

 https://www.self.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chickens#Veggie#Food Drink#Fresh Thyme#Fry#Kroger#Qfc#Ralphs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Worst Cracker Barrel Menu Item According To 32% Of People

There are 665 Cracker Barrel locations in the United States (per Scrape Hero), and sometimes it seems like there are just as many items on the menu. Founded in Tennessee in 1969, this restaurant is a destination both for road-trippers, thanks to its convenient highway proximity in 45 states, as well as a family tradition. You know what you're getting with Cracker Barrel: that porch lined with rocking chairs that will transport you, if only for a few moments, to a peaceful country home; that general store filled with nostalgic pieces of Americana and trinkets you never knew you needed, and food meant to stir up memories of your family kitchen. Most dishes at Cracker Barrel can't quite claim to be the most nutritious options, but they certainly can claim to nail that hearty, homemade goodness. The only constant question that remains is, whatever are you going to order?
Recipesjamiesfeast.com

Quick Coconut Cream Pie Recipe

This coconut cream pie is so creamy, beautiful, and delicious! Plus, you will need just 15 minutes to prepare it! So do not hesitate to surprise your family or friends with this quick coconut cream pie for the weekend – they will definitely enjoy it, especially the coconut taste fans! Here is the recipe:
RestaurantsPosted by
Mental_Floss

McDonald's Free Fry Refills Are Their Best-Kept Secret

McDonald's denies the existence of an official secret menu, but some locations do offer special ordering hacks to customers in the know. TikTok user Orlando Johnson highlighted one of the fast food chain's best-kept secrets in a recent video. As Newsweek reports, your order of French fries from McDonald's may come with a free refill: All you have to do is ask for it.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Worst Dish At Olive Garden According To Nearly 24% Of People

As the most popular Italian restaurant chain in America, Olive Garden does have its share of loyal fans that enjoy dining at the eatery with their loved ones. The brand even states on its website, "At Olive Garden, we know that life is better together and everyone is happiest when they're with family." As such, the restaurant focuses on providing a range of food options for all its customers to share such as salads, soups, pastas, and much more.
Food & DrinksPosted by
The Kitchn

I Tried 14 Different Chicken Tenders — This Is the Only Brand I’ll Keep in My Freezer from Now On

Despite being a mainstay on most kids’ menus, chicken tenders also make for a completely acceptable adult meal. Stash a box in your freezer and you’re always ready to bulk up a salad, fill a wrap, or even pull together a makeshift chicken Parm. Which bag or box should you grab, though? That’s what I decided to find out. I went all in, cooking up 14 different options. Here’s how it went.
Recipeseatwell101.com

Baked Garlic Chicken

Baked Garlic Chicken – Super quick, easy, and delicious, this baked garlic chicken is the perfect chicken breast dinner for a weeknight! Chicken is seasoned with plenty of spices, drenched in melted butter, then baked to juicy perfection with a crisp parmesan topping. You can get as creative as you’d like with the seasoning mix, and this baked chicken recipe only takes a few minutes to assemble. Enjoy!
Recipesthecozycook.com

Mushroom Chicken

This mushroom chicken recipe has juicy chicken that’s smothered in a thick and creamy mushroom sauce that encompasses the flavor and consistency of gravy. Serve this with mashed potatoes and roasted green beans for a delicious, freezer-friendly family dinner!. Mushroom Chicken. You are definitely going to drink this creamy mushroom...
Recipeseatwell101.com

10 Healthy Crockpot Chicken Meal Ideas

Healthy Crockpot Chicken Meal Ideas – These healthy and comforting crockpot chicken recipe ideas have all the delicious flavors of a slow-cooked crockpot meal with fall-of-the-bone tender chicken. These healthy Crockpot chicken recipes are super easy to make and clean up, making your dinners 100% stress-free. Enjoy!. Healthy Crockpot Chicken...
Recipescookitonce.com

INSTANT POT CHICKEN RECIPES – HONEY GARLIC CHICKEN

PREP TIME: 5 MINS | COOK TIME: 15 MINS | TOTAL TIME: 20 MINS | YIELD: 4 PEOPLE. This chicken meal has the most luscious sauce made with the perfect combo of honey, garlic, and soy sauce. Made easy in an Instant Pot. It’s a beginner recipe that you can make even in a slow cooker or stovetop!
Food & DrinksPosted by
Taste Of Home

How to Cook Corn on the Cob in the Microwave

Few things compare to corn on the cob, especially when you know how to pick the best sweet corn. For those who want to get their corn fix without waiting for corn to boil in a big pot or putting it on the grill, there’s another clever method. If you’re...
Food & DrinksThe Takeout

How to get free Beyond Chicken Tenders tomorrow

The vegan meat battle has put chicken in the crosshairs. Earlier this month we reported that Beyond Meat was jumping into chicken tender territory, and because July 27 is National Chicken Tender day, you’ll be able to try some of these chickenless tenders for free tomorrow via DoorDash, according to a press release emailed to The Takeout. Vegan chicken nugget substitutes have been reasonably good for a while now, so this splashy debut might mean that Beyond has succeeded in taking them even a step further in crispiness and overall quality.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Copycat Cracker Barrel Chicken Tenders Recipe

The chicken tenders from Cracker Barrel are one of the most popular items on the menu, and we're not going to lie ... our mouths are watering just thinking about them. Instead of breading, the tenders are tossed in a mix of Italian dressing, honey, and lime juice, and trust us when we tell you that they're some of the best tenders that you will ever eat. The recipe is easy, requires few ingredients, and is perfect for any occasion, including a get-together with friends or a simple dinner with the family. What's not to love?
RecipesPosted by
FIRST For Women

This Clever Hack Will Allow You To Make a Bundt Cake With a Regular Pan

Bundt cake pans are one of those kitchen staples that tend to take up a lot of space with their awkward shape, but don’t get used all that often. Deciding to forego stocking your cabinet with the ring-shaped pan might feel like the smartest move… until you find a bundt cake recipe you’re just dying to try. Before giving in and buying a new pan, there’s a simple hack that can turn ordinary pans into the classic bundt shape in two seconds flat!
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

The Surprising Way Beyond Meat Celebrated National Chicken Tender Day

July 27th was National Chicken Tender Day. While you might have expected famous chicken purveyors like Popeyes or KFC to get into the mix, it may surprise you to hear that one meatless food company also got involved in the festivities. Beyond Meat, the meat-alternative brand behind the popular plant-based Beyond Burger, announced plans to celebrate National Chicken Tender Day the Beyond way.
Recipesgordonramsayclub.com

Carrot Cake (Basic Recipe)

This carrot cake recipe is so simple and easy to prepare and very delicious! It is a basic, classic recipe for preparing the famous carrot cake that you will love it. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the cake:. 1 cup (250 ml) vegetable oil. ¾ cup (175 ml) packed...
Pasadena, CAfranchising.com

Dog Haus Launches New Plant-Based Protein Creations Featuring Beyond Chicken® Tenders

Acclaimed gourmet hot dog, sausage and burger concept debuts new plant-based protein menu items, Beyond Mutha Clucka and Beyond The Hot Chick, on Aug. 9. August 02, 2021 // Franchising.com // PASADENA, Calif. - Committed to offering one-of-a-kind items that cater to a variety of guests, Dog Haus is innovating its menu to include new plant-based protein creations featuring Beyond Chicken® Tenders - the newest product from Beyond Meat®, a leader in plant-based meat.
Recipesrecipes.net

Tender and Juicy Air Fryer Chicken Recipe

Try this healthier air fryer chicken for a tender and juicy dish! Whole chicken breasts are seasoned with garlic powder, paprika, and Italian seasoning. Place the chicken in the air fryer basket. Rub olive oil on the chicken. In a small bowl add the Italian seasoning, garlic powder, paprika, salt...
Recipesamericastestkitchen.com

Want Flavorful, Crisp Chicken Tenders? Marinate Them in Duck Sauce.

Duck sauce isn’t just for dipping. I love chicken tenders. I was one of those kids who would sit down at a restaurant and immediately scan the menu for any mention of them. As I’ve grown up, I’ve branched out and don’t order them as often, but I always have some sitting in my freezer or fridge just in case.
Recipesarcamax.com

Asian Chicken with Veggie Slaw

You’ve probably noticed that I'm regularly trying to convince you to eat whole, unprocessed foods. Every recipe I write uses what I consider unprocessed foods (with minor exceptions). To keep it simple, let’s start off with some definitions:. What are processed foods? Processed foods are anything you buy in a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy