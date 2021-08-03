Samantha Birdwell of Madison Township wins first-place award at Pinto World Championship
MADISON TWP. — A Madison Township woman recently took home a first-place award at the Pinto World Championship horseback riding competition. Samantha Birdwell, 20, and her pinto horse, Phoebe, competed in the novice amateur trail, which consisted of 20-50 other riders, Birdwell said. The novice amateur trail is for competitors 18 and older. The horseback riding championship in Tulsa, Oklahoma, spans two weeks and has multiple events for riders to compete in.www.lenconnect.com
