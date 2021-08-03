Cancel
Religion

Letter: More love, empathy; less judgment

Times Union
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI have to thank Eileen Carson for her well-written, clear and concise letter “Live Christian values of love, empathy every day,” July 12. I, too, was raised Catholic and am dismayed by the stand that the U.S. Bishops have taken regarding banning a Catholic from communion. I have also been confused and disheartened by those who call themselves Christians who do not espouse the tenets that Jesus put forth. As Carson states (and it bears repeating) “Love, compassion, empathy, kindness, selflessness and forgiveness” are the basis of Christian beliefs. As we are taught, mortals are not to judge others, that is for God to do. We have been told to love our neighbors, not involve ourselves in others’ personal lives.

