ESPN: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander agrees to 5-year, $172M contract extension with Thunder
OKLAHOMA CITY — Guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder have agreed to a five-year, $172 million maximum rookie contract extension,according to ESPN. Gilgeous-Alexander's agent told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski about the contract extension, which includes a 30% escalator clause that would turn the guaranteed $172 million base into $207 million if the guard is voted to one of the three All-NBA teams. The contract extension does not include any early termination options.www.koco.com
