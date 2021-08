43-year-old mother of seven and Real Housewives of Orange County vet Braunwyn Windham-Burke officially came out as lesbian back in December, amidst Season 15 airing on Bravo. That shock was coupled by the admission that she and husband Sean Burke would remain married and living under the same roof. Fans were no doubt hoping her story would continue on the reality show – that was until she was fired ahead of Season 16. But life still goes on, with or without the Bravo cameras, and Windham-Burke is now revealing why they have finally decided to split up in a more official way.