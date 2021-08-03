Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

Could This Place *Be* Any Sweeter? Matthew Perry Unloads Stunning Century City Penthouse Spanning An Entire Floor For $21.6 Million — Tour The Swanky Spot

By Leanne Aciz Stanton
Ok Magazine
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's safe to say Matthew Perry's former Century City digs is worlds away from the two-bedroom Greenwich Village apartment his beloved character Chandler Bing called home on Friends. Article continues below advertisement. The 51-year-old recently unloaded a stunning penthouse that spans the entire 40th floor of the celeb-loved Century Towers....

okmagazine.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Century City, CA
City
Malibu, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Business
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
Los Angeles, CA
Real Estate
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Berkley
Person
Rihanna
Person
Matthew Perry
Person
Paula Abdul
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Penthouse#The Los Angeles Times#Toptenrealestatedeals Com#Friends
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Interior DesignPosted by
Robb Report

Home of the Week: Inside the $21 Million LA Penthouse Designed by Roberto Cavalli

There’s “money’s no object”—and then there’s “money is absolutely no object”. That was the case with the Cavalli Penthouse, perched high on the 38th floor of the celebrity-rich the Century condo tower in Los Angeles’ Century City. Designed by the flamboyant Italian designer, Roberto Cavalli, this 5,254-square-foot, two-bedroom retreat was the first Cavalli-designed home in the US when it was unveiled in 2016, and is a showcase for Cavalli’s finest custom finishes and furnishings. Take the onyx and marble lining the walls, bathrooms and kitchen. More than 150 slabs, hand-picked by designers at Cavalli Home, were shipped in from Italy and craned...
New York City, NYPosted by
Robb Report

This $59 Million NYC Penthouse Has the City’s Highest Outdoor Deck—and Its Craziest Views

If you’re one to boast, read on. The highest private deck for sale in New York could be yours, suspended at a vertigo-inducing 920 feet above street level and conveniently attached to this spectacular penthouse. Around 10 years ago, Hudson Yards was storage for Long Island Rail Road trains. Now, the west-side locale is the site of the Shed art museum, numerous office buildings and that controversial latticed-metal centerpiece designed by Thomas Heatherwick. The neighborhood’s other big bet is a collection of condo buildings, among them 35 Hudson Yards, which, at over 1,000 feet, is one of the tallest residential towers...
New York City, NYimdb.com

Go Inside Million Dollar Listing New York Steve Gold's Priceless Penthouse

Now this is an open house Million Dollar Listing New York fans won't be able to resist. When Steve Gold of the Corcoran Group renovated his SoHo loft, he was almost certain that the space would become his home for countless years to come. But after much thought and consideration, the luxury real estate broker is ready to make a change and start a new chapter outside of the city. "I built this loft to last a lifetime and thought it would be something I kept in New York City forever," Steve exclusively shared with E! News. "But just as I bought this before I was a father, I learned as a new dad that priorities shift, and my partner [Luiza Gawlowska] and I feel we would like to raise [our...
Royal Oak, MIMetroTimes

You can now own Ben Affleck’s swanky — and temporary — Royal Oak ‘Bat Cave’ for $1.69 million

We as people are very different but there is something we think everyone can agree upon: making Ben Affleck Batman was a terrible idea. Like, borderline reckless. He was bloated and sad and, let's be real, Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice director Zack Snyder should take a backseat from making insanely expensive and dreary CGI spectacles for a second. But in 2021, Affleck is proving to us that anything is possible, even reuniting with your incredibly hot, talented, and ageless ex and captivating the internet with your Dunkin Donuts habit. The fact that he recently appeared in a "Love is Love" rainbow shirt the week his bestie Matt Damon admitted to, then retracted, his frequent use of a gay slur is just another glowing example of what we can only hope is a true Affleckaissance.
Real Estatecountryliving.com

Tour this dreamy 16th century period cottage for sale in Hampshire

Maple Cottage, a delightful Grade II listed home dating back to the 16th century, has just come on the market in Basingstoke, Hampshire. Like something straight from the pages of a fairy tale, the enchanting property is packed with fine period features, including exposed timber framing, ceiling beams, original floorboards, vaulted ceilings, and a warming inglenook fireplace in the sitting room.
Worldmanofmany.com

Property Icon Tim Gurner Lists $4.5 Million South Melbourne Penthouse

The ultra-luxe, South Melbourne penthouse owned by Australian property icon Tim Gurner and his wife has gone on the market. The 300-square metre penthouse at the now-completed $140 million Albert Place Residences project boasts 180-degree views over the Melbourne skyline, along with a host of creature comforts. But then again, would you expect anything less from the king of residential highrises?
CelebritiesPosted by
Deadline

Markie Post Dies: Actress Known For ‘Night Court’, ‘The Fall Guy’ & More Was 70

Markie Post, the actress known for turns in Night Court, The Fall Guy, Hearts Afire and more, died on Saturday, following a three year, ten month battle with cancer. She was 70. Post’s manager, Ellen Lubin Sanitsky, confirmed her passing to Deadline. Born on November 4, 1950 in Palo Alto, California, Post got her start in entertainment by working behind the scenes on game shows, including Split Second, earning an associate producer credit on Alex Trebek’s Double Dare, and appearing before the camera as a card dealer on NBC’s Card Sharks. Her first acting credits came in 1979, with appearances on episodes of CHiPs, Barnaby Jones, The Incredible...
CelebritiesOk Magazine

Is Mark Harmon Intimidated By Costar Gary Cole? 'NCIS' Star 'Not Used To Sharing The Limelight', Source Says

Mark Harmon is used to being the big cheese on the NCIS set, but an insider says new cast member Gary Cole is giving him a run for his money. The 69-year-old has helmed the hit crime procedural — now in its 19th season — since it began in 2003, “but with Gary signing on, Hollywood is buzzing that he’s being groomed to take over the show,” spills the insider.
Public HealthPopculture

'Hollywood Squares' Host Peter Marshall's Son Dies From COVID-19

Peter Marshall, who hosted the original version of The Hollywood Squares, announced on Friday that his son David LaCock died after contracting the coronavirus. Marshall, 95, and his wife Laurie Marshall were diagnosed with COVID-19 themselves in January. LaCock, who lived in Hawaii, was diagnosed with COVID-19 on June 30 after experiencing symptoms.
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Orlando Blooms Cradles Daughter Daisy Dove, 11 Months, As He & Katy Perry Board Luxury Yacht

Baby Daisy Dove continued her European vacation with parents Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry aboard a luxury yacht ahead of the weekend. Little Daisy Dove is ready for the sea. Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry continued their Italian vacation festivities aboard a luxury yacht in Capri on Friday, Aug. 6. The English actor, 44, cradled his daughter, 11 months, as he and his singer-songwriter fiancée, 36, prepared to board the boat.
CelebritiesOk Magazine

John Travolta 'Doing Everything He Can To Honor' Late Wife Kelly Preston While 'Taking Important Steps Toward Moving On': Source

Following the loss of his wife, Kelly Preston, to breast cancer last July, John Travolta recently deemed his past year of mourning “a personal, private journey.”. After announcing the actress’ death, “with a very heavy heart,” Travolta spent the next months in a fraught, pandemic-shadowed stretch, mostly holed up in his family’s Clearwater, Fla., compound with daughter Ella, 21, and son Ben, 10.
Yogagoodhousekeeping.com

Lady Gaga Steps Out in 8-Inch Platform Boots, a Bandeau Top and Bike Shorts

Lady Gaga, 35, was spotted in New York City wearing a light blue Marc Jacobs bandeau top and matching high-waisted bike shorts, paired with sky-high white platform boots. The singer and actress has been doing yoga since college. Lady Gaga has a style that’s totally her own. And, just in...
CelebritiesPosted by
TVLine

American Pickers' Frank Fritz Fires Back at Ex-Cohost Mike Wolfe: 'I'm Not Going to Sit Here and Lie to People'

Ex-American Pickers star Frank Fritz is speaking his peace regarding his recent firing from the reality series and subsequent feud with former cohost Mike Wolfe. Last month, it was confirmed that Fritz wouldn’t be returning to the History Channel series. In a statement released in July, executive producer and head antique “picker” Wolfe said: “I have known Frank for as long as I can remember, he’s been like a brother to me. The journey that Frank, Dani (Danielle), and I started back in 2009, like all of life, has come with its highs and lows, blessings and challenges, but it...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Eric Christian Olsen’s Wife Posts Beautiful Photo of Her ‘Babies’

The wife of NCIS: Los Angeles star Eric Christian Olsen took to social media on Thursday to announce that she will be partnering with two organizations that empower women. Fans of NCIS: Los Angeles know and love Eric Christian Olsen for his role in the popular CBS military crime show. Olsen plays the role of Detective Marty Deeks. His wife, on the other hand, Sarah Wright is also a well-known actress. Wright has had roles in various television shows and movies. She had a recurring role as Millicent Gergich Parks and Recreation. She also co-starred alongside Tom Cruise in American Made.

Comments / 0

Community Policy