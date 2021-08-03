The flurry of civic education bills in state legislatures is not the real solution

The Florida State Board of Education adopted new civics and Holocaust education standards for Florida’s public schools that had been pushed by Gov. Ron DeSantis. The new social-studies standards, which were adopted on July 14, spell out what students should learn about civics and the Holocaust in their classes from kindergarten to 12th grade. The revised civics standards will require public-school students to “study primary source documents to understand the philosophical underpinnings of the American Republic and the root cause of American exceptionalism.”