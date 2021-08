MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO – Maple Leaf Foods executives said financial challenges were expected in the first half of the year and those expectations were realized in the second fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2021, as the company reported adjusted operating earnings of $56.4 million (28¢ earnings per share) compared to $66.7 million (35¢ earnings per share) during the same period last year. At $1.16 billion, sales for the quarter were 5.9% higher than last year’s $1.10 billion. Despite challenges in the second quarter, Maple Leaf reported positive progress for the first half of 2021 compared to last year with net earnings totaling $56.5 million, an increase of 157% over last year’s $21.9 million and sales 4.5% higher at $2.21 billion compared to $2.12 billion in 2020.