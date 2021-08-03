Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jacksonville, FL

Nonstop flights to Puerto Rico coming to Jacksonville Internation Airport

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Posted by 
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YLbzk_0bGMmhDB00

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Get ready to pack your best bikinis and swim trunks — nonstop flights to one of the world’s most beautiful beaches is heading to Jacksonville this fall.

Jacksonville Aviation Authority announced Tuesday morning that Frontier Airlines will offer nonstop flights from Jacksonville International Airport (JAX) to Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

“San Juan is easily one of our most requested nonstop destinations,” Jacksonville Aviation Authority (JAA) CEO Mark VanLoh said. “Between Jacksonville’s growing business ties with San Juan to the growing Puerto Rican population in Jacksonville, we believe this flight will be incredibly popular.”

The new nonstop flight will take off starting Nov. 1.

Frontier will offer service from Jacksonville Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

Fares for flights to San Juan start at $69. However, those who are interested in that low rate must purchase tickets by Aug 9 and must select the following dates to travel, Oct. 9, 2021, through Feb. 9, 2022.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
56K+
Followers
58K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Jacksonville, FL
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nonstop Flights#San Juan#Puerto Rican#Frontier Airlines#Jaa#New Announcement#Sju#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Puerto Rico
Related
NFLPosted by
Action News Jax

Jaguars fans get vaccinated at Sunday’s scrimmage

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Blue teamed up with the Jaguars to help get fans vaccinated. “I feel like it’s a great way to get people together for the cause to get people safer for Jacksonville because, of course, the numbers are going up,” scrimmage attendee Terron Bartley said. With COVID-19...

Comments / 2

Community Policy