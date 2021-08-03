Nonstop flights to Puerto Rico coming to Jacksonville Internation Airport

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Get ready to pack your best bikinis and swim trunks — nonstop flights to one of the world’s most beautiful beaches is heading to Jacksonville this fall.

Jacksonville Aviation Authority announced Tuesday morning that Frontier Airlines will offer nonstop flights from Jacksonville International Airport (JAX) to Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

“San Juan is easily one of our most requested nonstop destinations,” Jacksonville Aviation Authority (JAA) CEO Mark VanLoh said. “Between Jacksonville’s growing business ties with San Juan to the growing Puerto Rican population in Jacksonville, we believe this flight will be incredibly popular.”

The new nonstop flight will take off starting Nov. 1.

Frontier will offer service from Jacksonville Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

Fares for flights to San Juan start at $69. However, those who are interested in that low rate must purchase tickets by Aug 9 and must select the following dates to travel, Oct. 9, 2021, through Feb. 9, 2022.

©2021 Cox Media Group