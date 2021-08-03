City, Community Preservation Committee, ABCD Launch Medford Move-in Program for Rental Assistance

Funded through the Community Preservation Act, the City of Medford is partnering with ABCD to launch the new Medford Move-In Program. Recognizing that lack of access to capital to cover upfront move-in expenses is a significant barrier to securing housing, this new program will cover first and last month’s rent for income eligible households looking to move into a new rental unit in Medford with a minimum one-year lease. To be eligible, households must be at or below 100% of area median income and monthly rent should cost no more than 50% of the recipient’s household income. Half of the program funds will be reserved for households earning less than 50% of area median income. To apply for assistance, please visit https://bostonabcdinc.formstack.com/forms/medford_move_in. For general information or direct assistance, contact ABCD at rentalassistance@bostonabcd.org or bostonabcd.org/rental-assistance.