City, Community Preservation Committee, ABCD Launch Medford Move-in Program for Rental Assistance

medfordma.org
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFunded through the Community Preservation Act, the City of Medford is partnering with ABCD to launch the new Medford Move-In Program. Recognizing that lack of access to capital to cover upfront move-in expenses is a significant barrier to securing housing, this new program will cover first and last month’s rent for income eligible households looking to move into a new rental unit in Medford with a minimum one-year lease. To be eligible, households must be at or below 100% of area median income and monthly rent should cost no more than 50% of the recipient’s household income. Half of the program funds will be reserved for households earning less than 50% of area median income. To apply for assistance, please visit https://bostonabcdinc.formstack.com/forms/medford_move_in. For general information or direct assistance, contact ABCD at rentalassistance@bostonabcd.org or bostonabcd.org/rental-assistance.

www.medfordma.org

