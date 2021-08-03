Carmaker Stellantis reports record 1H margins, $7b profits

3 Trending EV Stocks To Watch In The Stock Market Today. If you have been keeping up with stock market news this year, you would know about electric car stocks. More commonly, most would refer to these cars as electric vehicles (EVs). Now, the current momentum in this industry is mostly thanks to the overarching environmental issues in our world today. With concerns over global warming and climate change, electric cars would become increasingly relevant. Just this week, news broke of President Biden aiming to announce a new national target for national EV sales. This mainly involves electric cars accounting for half of all new U.S. vehicle sales by 2030. As a result, investors could see an opportunity amongst the top electric car stocks in the stock market today.