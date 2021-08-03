Cancel
Carmaker Stellantis reports record 1H margins, $7b profits

By Associated Press
spectrumlocalnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILAN (AP) — Stellantis said operations are meshing faster than expected since the company's creation with France's Peugeot PSA;s takeover of the Italian-American car maker Fiat Chrysler, yet snarled global supply chains clipped production by 700,000 vehicles. In the first half of the year, Stellantis booked profits of 5.9 billion...

