Duhawk Sweethearts Continue Impact

For Alejandro (’99) and Autumn (Esch ’99, MA ’03) Pino, one word summarizes why they have given to Loras College annually for almost 20 years: Impact. “Both of us are indebted to Loras College for a number of reasons, not only for our educations, but also for the lifelong relationships we have with so many people at the College,” Alejandro said. “It’s really a powerful thing – being able to support the College that really helped mold who we are as individuals and as a couple. Giving back is the least we can do to make sure others have the great opportunity we have had.”