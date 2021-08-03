Cedar Point Nights begin Friday night

Pack a picnic and roll out a blanket for this family-friendly screening series at the Huntington. The San Marino botanical garden will show a different movie every second Friday of the month throug the fall, with live music and themed concessions for purchase for each (they just ask that you leave the booze at home). So far, the lineup includes Moana (Aug 13), A Bug’s Life (Sept 10) and Coco (Oct 8); tickets go on sale a few weeks before each event. You’ll find each screening on the Brown Lawn, between the Virginia Steele Scott Galleries of American Art and the Conservatory. The gates open an hour and a half before each screening and the rest of the grounds will be closed, so you’ll have to buy a regular ticket if you want to explore earlier in the day.