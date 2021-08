MARTINEZ — A Richmond man was convicted this month of two murders that occurred nine years apart, and now faces a likely sentence of life without the possibility of parole. But what makes the case of 39-year-old Antoine Saucer so rare is the fact that the second murder — the 2015 fatal shooting of 66-year-old Carl Roberts — occurred after Saucer had been released from custody with a pending murder case hanging over his head. The unique story of why this occurred centers on California’s system for handling people with mental illnesses who are charged with crimes.