Geneva Man Accused of Leaving Dog With No Food, Water, or Shelter on 90 Degree Day
A Geneva man has been charged with animal cruelty after his dog was found to be in distress and hyperventilating at a Park Avenue home last month. Authorities say they found James Valder’s 14-year old dog tied up on a short leash in a stone driveway without food, water, or shade on a 90-degree day on July 15th. The dog, named Rocky, was treated by a local vet and remains with the Ontario County Humane Society.www.fingerlakesdailynews.com
Comments / 0