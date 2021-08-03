Cancel
Geneva, NY

Geneva Man Accused of Leaving Dog With No Food, Water, or Shelter on 90 Degree Day

By Lucas Day
 5 days ago
A Geneva man has been charged with animal cruelty after his dog was found to be in distress and hyperventilating at a Park Avenue home last month. Authorities say they found James Valder’s 14-year old dog tied up on a short leash in a stone driveway without food, water, or shade on a 90-degree day on July 15th. The dog, named Rocky, was treated by a local vet and remains with the Ontario County Humane Society.

The website of the Finger Lakes Radio Group stations, covering local news in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York.

