Geneva Man Accused of Leaving Dog With No Food, Water, or Shelter on 90 Degree Day

On Thursday, August 5th, 2021, at 1:41 am, the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Jamie E. Thompson, age 27, of Seneca Falls, following a traffic stop on Fall Street. Thompson was initially stopped when police observed her drive on the sidewalk. During the traffic stop it was determined that her operating privilege in NYS was suspended for failure to answer a summons . She was issued tickets for driving on the sidewalk and aggravated unlicensed operation. She is due to appear in the Town of Seneca Falls Court at a later date to answer the charge.