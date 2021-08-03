Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lodi, CA

The end of an appliance era in Lodi

By Steve Mann/About Town
Lodi News-Sentinel
 3 days ago

It’s an end of an era. Reo’s Appliance on Oak Street will be closing their doors if the business can’t be sold, according to owner Brad Nathan. He says the main problem is they can’t get appliances. There are currently only three refrigerators on their floor where there would normally be 30, he says. Nathan also said he and his brother Craig are at retirement age, so why not? The store was opened by their father Reo 65 years ago in 1956. … Across town another longtime business is also closing. Les Appliance is closing their doors (for sales) after 60 years in business. The company was started in 1958 by Les Wagner and his wife Thelma. Les died last year at age 87.

www.lodinews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
City
Lodi, CA
Lodi, CA
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exercise#Real Estate#Les Appliance#Barbend#Crossfit#Salvation Army#Community Development#Medical#Social Security#Dmv#Concours D Elegance#Lodi Realtor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cadillac
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
CollegesPosted by
The Associated Press

Pause on student loan payments extended through January

The Biden administration on Friday announced that federal student loan payments will remain suspended through January 2022, extending a pause that began at the start of the pandemic and was scheduled to expire next month. The Education Department said this will be the final extension. Borrowers will not have to...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Resurgent Taliban take provincial capital, kill Afghan govt spokesman

KABUL, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Taliban insurgents captured an Afghan provincial capital and killed the government's senior media officer in Kabul on Friday amid a deteriorating security situation as U.S. and other foreign troops withdraw. A police spokesman in southern Nimroz province said the capital Zaranj had fallen to the...
SoccerPosted by
The Associated Press

Barcelona president: Keeping Messi was a ‘risky’ investment

MADRID (AP) — Keeping Lionel Messi would be risky for Barcelona and not even the greatest player in the world was worth jeopardizing the club’s future, president Joan Laporta said Friday. Laporta blamed Barcelona’s previous administration for the club’s dire financial situation, which kept it from fitting Messi’s new contract...
SportsPosted by
Reuters

IOC removes two Belarus coaches, sprinter says order came from 'high up'

TOKYO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Two Belarus coaches who cut short sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya's Tokyo Games have had their accreditation revoked and were removed from the athletes village, the IOC said on Friday. Athletics head coach Yuri Moisevich and team official Artur Shumak were asked to leave the Olympic village,...
TechnologyPosted by
The Associated Press

Apple to scan U.S. phones for images of child abuse

Apple is planning to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among some security researchers that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens. Apple said its messaging app will use on-device machine learning to warn...

Comments / 0

Community Policy