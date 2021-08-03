The end of an appliance era in Lodi

It’s an end of an era. Reo’s Appliance on Oak Street will be closing their doors if the business can’t be sold, according to owner Brad Nathan. He says the main problem is they can’t get appliances. There are currently only three refrigerators on their floor where there would normally be 30, he says. Nathan also said he and his brother Craig are at retirement age, so why not? The store was opened by their father Reo 65 years ago in 1956. … Across town another longtime business is also closing. Les Appliance is closing their doors (for sales) after 60 years in business. The company was started in 1958 by Les Wagner and his wife Thelma. Les died last year at age 87.