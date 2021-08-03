Dynata Acquires Leading Survey Experience Platform inBrain.ai, Strengthening Capability To Deliver Insights Needed To Power Business Decision-Making
Dynata, the world’s largest first-party data platform for insights, activation and measurement, today announced the acquisition of inBrain.ai, a people-based insights and survey platform. The acquisition furthers Dynata’s mission of investing in user experience to collect the highest quality data from real, unique and engaged consumers, helping to uncover the actionable insights that enable effective decision-making.martechseries.com
Comments / 0