Schools to start on time, in person

Sentinel-area schools will start on time and in person for the 2020-21 school year. Line Mountain is first out of the gate this year, welcoming students back to campus Monday, Aug. 16. They will be followed by Millersburg and Upper Dauphin Area Monday, Aug. 23; Halifax Tuesday, Aug. 24; and Middle Paxton Elementary School, Northern Dauphin Christian School and Williams Valley Monday, Aug. 30. As reported this week and in prior issues, area schools will not mandate mask-wearing on campus to start the year. However, efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 will continue, largely as they did during the 2020-21 term. (Each district’s federally-mandated Health and Safety Plan is found on its website.) School leadership largely remains unchanged as the new year starts.