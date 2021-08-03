“Q: What Time Management Apps Will My Teen with ADHD Actually Use?”

There’s a dating app for pretty much everyone these days, from wannabe sugar babies/mommas/daddies to those just looking for mess-free hookups. For a hot second, the App Store even offered an app for anti-vaxxers, aptly named Unjected. While I’m all for dating apps that let you do you, this isn’t it. As the Delta variant sweeps across the country, fueled largely by vaccination refusal and hesitancy, the last thing we need is an app that brings anti-vaxxers together and circulates dangerous misinformation about the pandemic. Yet that’s exactly what Unjected is — or was. Thankfully, the app got yanked before it really gained its foothold. On Saturday, Apple pulled the so-called Tinder for the unvaxxed from its App Store, Gizmodo reported.