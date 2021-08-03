AG Frosh Leads Coalition Urging Stronger Policies For Protecting Students

ORLANDO, Fla. – Representative Travaris McCurdy (D-Orlando) sent a letter to President Biden today, personally appealing for emergency help for the people of Florida. In the letter McCurdy states: “As doors swing open to a new school year, educators have been cowed by a governor and his administration’s banishment of mask mandates endorsed by the scientific community as effective prevention measures. Those bold enough to buck the governor are now threatened with loss of school funding, including their salaries – effectively defunding public education under the guise of so-called “freedom.” There is no “freedom” in illness. There is no “freedom” when the welfare and health of our fellow citizens are held under constant threat to serve someone’s personal ambitions.