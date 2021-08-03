Cancel
AG Frosh Leads Coalition Urging Stronger Policies For Protecting Students

Bay Net
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo Protect Students from Unfair Practices, 25 Attorneys General Advise National Council for State Authorization Reciprocity Agreements That Critical Reforms Are Necessary. Attorney General Frosh today led a bipartisan coalition of 25 attorneys general in a letter to the National Council for State Authorization Reciprocity Agreements (NC-SARA) urging it to institute stronger consumer protection policies for the over 3 million students enrolled in distance education courses offered by its 2,276 participating institutions.

