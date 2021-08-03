August 5: Suite Jazz Series Presents Bobby Lyles CD Release Party

Programming on Jazz 91.9 WCLK is made possible in part by The Suite Food Lounge, home of the Suite Jazz Series. This Thursday, August 5, The Suite Jazz Series presents the return of Pianist Bobby Lyles, who will be accompanied by The Suite Jazz Series Band to celebrate the release of his new CD Ivory Flow. Doors open at 6:30pm, showtime is at 7:30pm. More information including reservations is available at 404-577-2500 or at eventbrite.com or jazzbeatpromotions.com.