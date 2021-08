Good news to small businesses who borrowed money through the pandemic Paycheck Protection Program: Forgiving your debt is about to get a lot easier. The U.S. Small Business Administration opened a new portal on August 4 to speed up loan forgiveness for borrowers with loans of $150,000 or less. Right now, borrowers need to apply for loan forgiveness directly through the lending banks, which were getting overwhelmed by the requests, according to news reports. The new SBA portal will allow borrowers to sidestep the banks, and simplify the process by going directly through a government portal.