PIKEVILLE — A Prestonsburg woman was arrested on several charges, including child endangerment, after allegedly being found shoplifting at the Pikeville Walmart Supercenter. According to the arrest citation written by Pikeville Police Officer Nicholas Taylor, at 5:38 p.m., on Aug. 7, he was dispatched to Walmart in reference to a male shoplifter in the store’s loss prevention office. Taylor, the citation said, learned that the male subject had a female with him who was observed concealing items in her purse, but they were only able to stop the male.