Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Is Mac Jones on track to win the Patriots starting QB job?

By Erik Evans
Roll 'Bama Roll
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCam Newton: elder statesman. That’s not exactly a role you’d have ever expected the brash Newton to fill, but fill it he has. It has been an unlikely mentorship, Cam Newton and Mac Jones. Even as Newton is fighting for a starting job and his professional future, he has been a class act with Jones, going out of his way to praise the rookie, help him in the film room, be supportive of his drafting, and generally do all of the things expected of veteran leaders. Newton even suggested he’d be willing to step back from the starting job and be a full-time mentor the the rookie, if that’s what the team required and Jones’ development needed.

www.rollbamaroll.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jalen Mills
Person
Cam Newton
Person
Mac Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriots#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cam Newton Has Brutally Honest Admission On Mac Jones Competition

Whatever you may feel about New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton, there’s no denying that the man is a fierce competitor. So as he battles rookie Mac Jones for the starting job, he’s sharing his feelings on what the competition means to him. Speaking to the media on Friday, Newton...
NFLPosted by
NESN

NFL Rumors: Some Patriots Players Have Doubts About Cam Newton

Cam Newton is healthy, has a campaign with the Patriots under his belt and has had a full, “normal” offseason to prepare for his second go-round in Foxboro. Still, not everyone in New England’s locker room reportedly is convinced the 2015 NFL MVP will bounce back in 2021. In a...
NFLtdalabamamag.com

New England Patriots make decision on Mac Jones, quarterback battle

One of the biggest competitions of NFL training camp was the starting quarterback job for the New England Patriots. Cam Newton and Mac Jones battled last week, and both had strong moments. Jones has made big strides and has earned the respect of everyone in the organization. However, Bill Belichick chose not to name the 15th overall pick of this year’s NFL Draft as the starter. According to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, the Patriots are going with Newton as its starter in his second year with the team.
NFLcbslocal.com

Mac Jones Has A Very Rough Day In Patriots’ First Padded Practice

BOSTON (CBS) — Rookie quarterbacks in training camp are going to have more bad days than good days. And Tuesday was a bad one for Mac Jones. In the first fully padded NFL practice of his career, Jones was not sharp. Here’s how the reporters in Foxboro saw Jones’ performance...
NFLUSA Today

Mac Jones gives a classic Patriots response about the QB competition

Mac Jones has shown a competitive spirit and a drive to succeed throughout his journey in the game of football. It’s those attributes, along with a few physical gifts, that helped him win a National Championship with Alabama and eventually got him selected by the Patriots. Those are the qualities...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Patriots: Jonnu Smith’s nickname for swaggy Mac Jones is amazing

The New England Patriots’ QB of the future has a similar vibe to the two-decade star who just left … but with a bit more swagger peppered in. Alright, the Tom Brady comparisons to Mac Jones are obviously premature. We’re only kidding. Jones is much more interesting. Don’t believe us?...
NFLESPN

New England Patriots rookie Mac Jones earning teammates' respect

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Quick-hit thoughts/notes around the New England Patriots and NFL:. 1. Mac's work ethic: Rookies are supposed to be seen more than heard with the Patriots, but that can be hard to do when it's a first-round quarterback such as Mac Jones. Through the first four days of...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Patriots: 3 things Mac Jones must do to steal job from Cam Newton

For the second consecutive offseason, the New England Patriots are set on having an open quarterback competition at training camp. While last year’s battle between Cam Newton and 2019 fourth-rounder Jarrett Stidham didn’t have much juice — it was always expected Newton would win — this year has a much different feel after the Patriots used the No. 15 overall pick on Mac Jones.
NFLPosted by
Boston

Here’s what Josh McDaniels said about Cam Newton and Mac Jones at Patriots camp

The Patriots offensive coordinator talked about what he's seen from both quarterbacks, including improvement for Newton in his second year with the team. The Patriots’ burgeoning quarterback competition appeared to take another turn Wednesday, with Cam Newton struggling after a big Tuesday performance and Mac Jones rebounding from arguably his worst practice yet.
NFLNBC Sports

Patriots legend impressed with what he saw from Mac Jones in SEC

Former New England Patriots running back Kevin Faulk had a front row seat to one of Mac Jones' many impressive performances in 2020. Faulk, now running backs coach at his alma mater, LSU, was on the sideline when Jones torched the Tigers in a 55-17 Alabama win on Dec. 5 in Baton Rouge.
NFLclnsmedia.com

Lazar’s Notebook: Patriots Rookie QB Mac Jones is Closing the Gap at Pats Camp

FOXBORO, MA — The Patriots held their second training camp practice in full pads on a rainy morning at Gillette Stadium on Thursday. For the second consecutive day, rookie Mac Jones was the best quarterback on the field. Some of Jones’s best reps were against the scout team defense, but the Pats’ first-rounder was in complete control and ran the offense at a high level.
NFLYardbarker

Cam Newton opens up about Patriots drafting Mac Jones

The New England Patriots drafted Mac Jones in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft with the intention of making him the franchise’s starting quarterback of the future. Between his insane accolades at Alabama and unbridled potential at the next level, the move was nearly universally heralded. Although Jones...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ESPN's Louis Riddick gives case for Mac Jones to win QB battle vs. Cam Newton

All eyes will be on Cam Newton and Mac Jones during the New England Patriots’ training camp. The 32-year-old veteran is coming back for his second season with the team and Jones, who was selected No. 15 overall, will try to prove why he was a first round pick. Newton’s flaws primarily come from his accuracy as a passer, but his veteran leadership and ability to run the ball make it hard to count him out. Jones clearly doesn’t have any NFL experience and he’s entering a year that leaves high expectations for Bill Belichick.
NFLNECN

Max Kellerman Explains Why Patriots Are Dark Horse Super Bowl Contender

Kellerman explains why Pats are dark horse Super Bowl contender originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The New England Patriots are a team primed for a bounce back. After a disappointing 2020 season that saw the Patriots miss the playoffs for the first time since 2008 and finish with a losing record for the first time since 2000, the team loaded up in the offseason with a free agent spending spree.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Patriots: Is the Cam Newton-Mac Jones QB competition dead?

Cam Newton heard the “chatter.” He heard the “buzz” engulfing New England after the Patriots had selected Alabama quarterback Mac Jones with their first-round pick. The former MVP, knowing the competitor and passionate guy he is, is working tirelessly to avenge his incredibly poor 2020 campaign that was derailed for so many other reasons.

Comments / 0

Community Policy