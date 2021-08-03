FMG Suite Launches App for Financial Professionals to Engage Clients and Prospects on Mobile
Sharing Content is Now Easier and Faster On-the-go with New App From Industry-Leading SaaS Company. FMG Suite, a SaaS company specializing in marketing software and services for financial advisors and insurance agents, announced the official launch of the FMG Suite mobile app for iOS and Android devices. For the first time, financial professionals can easily discover and share timely, relevant content from the FMG Suite Content Library with their prospects and clients from anywhere via their mobile phone.martechseries.com
