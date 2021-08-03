Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

FMG Suite Launches App for Financial Professionals to Engage Clients and Prospects on Mobile

By PRNewswire
martechseries.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSharing Content is Now Easier and Faster On-the-go with New App From Industry-Leading SaaS Company. FMG Suite, a SaaS company specializing in marketing software and services for financial advisors and insurance agents, announced the official launch of the FMG Suite mobile app for iOS and Android devices. For the first time, financial professionals can easily discover and share timely, relevant content from the FMG Suite Content Library with their prospects and clients from anywhere via their mobile phone.

martechseries.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Christensen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Marketing#Smartphone App#Social Media Marketing#Product Marketing#Saas#Marketing Technology News#Onetrust#Martech Interview#Mobile App
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Android Devices
Related
Economymartechseries.com

How to Rethink the Employee Professional Brand in a Hybrid Work World

Authenticity forced upon us by remote work practices has fostered better collaboration – people are no longer encumbered by how they “want” to be seen at work, by their carefully cultivated “brand” — but by who they actually are. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview With Nitzan Shaer, Co-Founder And CEO...
Softwaremartechseries.com

Sincera Launches ‘1Data’ – A Data Management Platform to Accelerate Digital Transformation

1Data Empowers Users to Use Data from Across the Enterprise to Automate Processes, Operationalize Data Management Functions and Get Reliable Business Insights. Sincera, a leading provider of data management solutions, announces the launch of 1Data – its new and revamped data management platform. Managing the increasing size and complexity of enterprise data is a business imperative; 1Data will be an essential tool for businesses to operationalize data management functions, institutionalize data governance and accelerate digital initiatives.
Businessaithority.com

Analytic Partners Appoints Andy Gallagher as VP of Client Engagement

Analytic Partners announces the appointment of Andy Gallagher as Vice President of Client Engagement. Based in the London office, Gallagher will be responsible for supporting clients and growing the business both in the UK and across EMEA. He will report to Chief Client Officer Maggie Merklin. Gallagher has more than...
Softwarebitcoinist.com

blockWRK App Set to Allow Companies to Improve Employee Productivity with Instant Cryptocurrency Rewards

The gap between employers and employees is set to blur with the launch of the blockWRK application, which is expected to disrupt the process of employee management. blockWRK officially announced the launch of a blockchain-based employee compensation app that will allow businesses to increase employee productivity by using an automated system of instant rewards. The initial launch stage will cover over 150,000 US employees, as revealed by the company.
Cell PhonesQSR magazine

Luna Grill Launches New Mobile App and Upgraded Rewards Program

Luna Grill has launched a completely refreshed mobile app to reflect its updated brand look and feel, along with an enhanced rewards program renamed "Club Luna," giving guests double the reward earnings and a seamless online ordering experience. The new Luna Grill app channels the company's “Mediterranean escape” branding, highlighting...
Cell PhonesQSR magazine

Bluestone Lane Launches New Proprietary Mobile App

Bluestone Lane, an Australian-inspired specialty coffee roaster and café chain, launched its new proprietary mobile app becoming the first foodservice operator to offer dine-in ordering, native delivery and order-ahead all through a single app. Bluestone Lane app serves as a vehicle to seamlessly interact with its predominantly millennials and Gen-Z...
RetailPosted by
TheStreet

Knot Standard Launches New App To Measure Clients In Minutes

NEW YORK, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Knot Standard, the leader in premium custom menswear, has announced its all-new Fit app, which will allow new and existing clients to get precise measurements in a matter of minutes, no matter where they are in the world, via their iPhone. The Fit by Knot Standard app is easy to use, and enables clients to submit just two photos to create their custom clothing.
Technologymartechseries.com

Undertone Launches its High Impact CTV Suite; Innovative Technology Solution Proven to Create Dramatically Improved Consumer Engagement

Undertone, the leader in data-driven, intelligent high impact campaigns, announced the launch of its latest initiative, the High Impact CTV Suite. Heralding a new level of innovation and maturity for CTV, the innovative technology was developed by Perion’s industry-leading R&D team. It serves as a catalyst for new levels of engaged and memorable connections between brands and consumers across all screens – a critical, yet challenging task in today’s crowded video ad space that spans TV, desktop, mobile, and other connected devices.
EconomyPosted by
pymnts

Payments As An Integral Part Of The Customer Experience

In A Decade of Digital Transformation in 12 Months, 46 C-suite executives spoke with PYMNTS for its Q2 eBook on what the world will look like as recovery rolls on and the next iteration of normal rolls out. In this excerpt, Mike Massaro, CEO of Flywire, explores how embedded finance and payments are taking shape in different ways across a range of industries.
Cell Phonesbaltimorenews.net

Future of Healthcare App Development & Mobile Medical Apps

In the last couple of years, smartphones have become more integrated into our lives than ever before. What makes these devices useful are the mobile applications we install to help us do vital tasks in our lives. The health industry is one of the many sectors that hugely benefited from the mobile app revolution. It is no surprise that the mHealth (health-related apps) market is estimated to be more than $189 Billion by 2025.
ComputersZDNet

Google Software Engineering Manager Prep bundle: Get this training package for just $40

Since the five biggest tech companies – Google, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, and Facebook -- don't really care where their employees learn their skills, there's no reason to take out heavy loans or even time away from your current position to break into a well-paid career in the tech industry. And if you aren't sure exactly which field to pursue, you're in luck. The 2021 Google Software Engineering Manager Prep Bundle offers train-at-your-own pace courses across a wide variety of topics.
Apparelchainstoreage.com

CSA Exclusive: Footwear brand segments customers with AI

Global direct-to-consumer specialty footwear retailer Cariuma is customizing the path to purchase for four distinct customer groups. Felipe G. Araujo, chief digital officer at Cariuma, a Brazil-based global company that sells sustainable sneakers to consumers online in over 60 countries, recently explained to Chain Store Age how his company leverages the Qubit CommerceAI platform to perform personalization at a mass scale.
EconomyPosted by
Axios

Companies tap a new talent base: their own

A startup is offering an internal marketplace tool for companies to better identify and cultivate talent among their own workers. Why it matters: With the "great resignation" upon us and companies desperate to find new workers, one often-untapped source of talent is internal workforces. But lack of visibility and transparency...
Cell PhonesFort Bend Star

County launches new web address, mobile app

Fort Bend County has launched a new website and mobile application for those seeking information about county government and function, according to County Judge KP George’s office. A news release from the county said the web address (FBCTX.gov) and the “MyFBC” are the results of ongoing conversations about web options...
Economyfranchising.com

Boosting Brand Affinity with Customization and Personalization

How many of us remember walking into a gift shop when younger and eagerly searching for a refrigerator magnet, miniature license plate, mug, or pencil inscribed with our name?. Personalization is a tactic brands and businesses have been using for years to hook us into their offerings. The idea behind this is that, as consumers, we forge stronger attachments to products that appear to have been created for or tailored to us, personally. For businesses, encouraging these deep connections with customers results in loyalty and greater lifetime value.
Technologymartechseries.com

Pixafy Announces erpCommerce™ for NetSuite and Adobe Commerce powered by Magento; Integrated Enterprise eCommerce in 60 Days

Best-in-class B2B and B2C eCommerce solution for NetSuite Cloud ERP and Adobe Commerce. Pixafy, an Adobe Solution Partner specializing in ERP and eCommerce, announced erpCommerce™ for NetSuite. erpCommerce enables organizations using NetSuite to integrate with Adobe Commerce, powered by Magento, and launch a fully ERP-integrated transactional website within 60 days.
Cell PhonesStreetInsider.com

Troika Media Group (TRKA) Launches NFT 360TM, a Mobile App to Help Users Master Crypto-Currency and NFTs

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Troika Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRKA) ("TMG" or "Company"), a brand consultancy and marketing innovations company that provides integrated branding and marketing solutions for global brands, today announced that its digital assets subsidiary, Troika IO, has launched its first native mobile app on iOS this week called NFT 360TM. The app will serve as a resource to inform users about cryptocurrency, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and other emerging digital assets in the cryptoverse, as well as how Troika IO can help position brands and create new revenue streams.To view and download the app, please visit the following link: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/nft-360/id1577312253.
ElectronicsTrendHunter.com

Minuscule Mobile Professional Mouses

The 'ZeroMouse' is an impossibly small peripheral for professionals, students and digital nomads alike that will enable them to maximize their productivity when working from virtually anywhere. The mouse maintains a design that is roughly the size of two 25-cent coins and will connect to your choice of system thanks to Bluetooth connectivity. The peripheral is compatible for use with Windows 10, macOS, Android 9.0 and up and iOS to maximize the number of devices it can be paired with.
SoftwarePosted by
pymnts

AI-Powered Aavenir Amplifies ServiceNow PPM For Expense Tracking

Artificial intelligence (AI) powered source-to-pay provider Aavenir is integrating its Aavenir Invoiceflow product with its portfolio management application ServiceNow Project Portfolio Management (PPM) to advance and automate expense tracking. The integration aims to offer project managers the ability to monitor the actual cost of a project against the budgeted expenses,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy