Pentagon Lockdown Lifted After ‘Shooting Event’ At Transit Center, Multiple Victims Reported

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 2 days ago

ARLINGTON (WJZ/CNN) — The Pentagon was locked down with no personnel allowed outside due to a “shooting event” that happened outside the building on a bus platform, Tuesday morning according to the Pentagon Force Protection Agency.

The Pentagon was reopened at noon, an hour after the lockdown was enacted.

Arlington Fire and EMS reported multiple patients at the scene.

The event occurred outside the building on the Metro Bus platform, which is a major entrance to the Pentagon used by thousands of personnel every day entering and leaving the building.

The bus platform is used by multiple bus lines in the area.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
